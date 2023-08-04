Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,226 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 10,077 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Seagate Technology worth $10,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 284,714 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $18,825,000 after purchasing an additional 162,417 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,378 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 217,578 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $11,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 29,686 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 98,155 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after acquiring an additional 26,149 shares during the period. 87.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of STX opened at $68.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.78 and a beta of 1.10. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $47.47 and a 12-month high of $83.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.71.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative net margin of 7.16% and a negative return on equity of 69.08%. Seagate Technology’s revenue was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 25th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -109.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on STX shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Summit Insights cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.74.

Read Our Latest Report on Seagate Technology

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 3,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $216,507.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,658 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,375.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.