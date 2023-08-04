Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,570 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $12,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in PACCAR by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 169,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,378,000 after purchasing an additional 59,341 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in PACCAR by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 489,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,817,000 after purchasing an additional 160,758 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 211,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,474,000 after acquiring an additional 6,437 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on PACCAR from $60.00 to $81.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PACCAR from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.65.

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $3,379,430.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at $9,305,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $3,379,430.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,305,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $511,140.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,163.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 132,582 shares of company stock worth $10,781,249. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $84.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.06 and its 200-day moving average is $72.06. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $54.64 and a 52-week high of $90.05. The company has a market cap of $44.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.96.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.15. PACCAR had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The business had revenue of $8.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.36%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

