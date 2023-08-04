Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 281,581 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,910 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.05% of eBay worth $12,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in eBay by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,831 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in eBay by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,392 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $43.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.92 and a 1 year high of $52.23.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. eBay had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.49%.

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $245,685.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,345.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $245,685.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,345.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $100,549.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 924 shares in the company, valued at $42,365.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. TheStreet cut shares of eBay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.43.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

