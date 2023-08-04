ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.15-$6.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.93 billion-$2.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.98 billion. ICF International also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.15-6.45 EPS.

ICF International Stock Performance

Shares of ICF International stock traded down $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $121.54. 49,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.95. ICF International has a 1 year low of $94.53 and a 1 year high of $128.70.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. ICF International had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $483.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ICF International will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

ICF International Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.87%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ICF International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICF International

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICFI. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of ICF International by 4.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 827,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,814,000 after purchasing an additional 31,881 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of ICF International by 19.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,313,000 after purchasing an additional 18,580 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICF International by 4.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 348,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,272,000 after acquiring an additional 15,576 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in ICF International in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,144,000. Finally, Ausbil Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ICF International during the fourth quarter worth about $926,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

