Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Shares Gap Down to $32.68

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $32.68, but opened at $21.50. Icahn Enterprises shares last traded at $23.04, with a volume of 3,819,398 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IEP shares. StockNews.com cut Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

Icahn Enterprises Trading Down 23.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.93. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Icahn Enterprises Announces Dividend

Icahn Enterprises ( NASDAQ:IEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The conglomerate reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 6.08% and a negative return on equity of 8.15%. On average, research analysts predict that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 31.89%. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently -352.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Icahn Enterprises

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Icahn Enterprises by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Icahn Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Icahn Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Icahn Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

