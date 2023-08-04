IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Shares Purchased by PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its position in shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404,640 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. owned about 0.08% of IAMGOLD worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in IAMGOLD by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 186,120 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 29,860 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in IAMGOLD by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,174,133 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $138,678,000 after buying an additional 6,269,790 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new position in IAMGOLD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $372,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in IAMGOLD by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,336,685 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 113,805 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in IAMGOLD by 581.1% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 127,361 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 108,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IAG traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,067,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,439,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.73. IAMGOLD Co. has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $3.34.

IAMGOLD ( NYSE:IAG Get Free Report ) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The mining company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $226.20 million during the quarter. IAMGOLD had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 7.38%. On average, equities research analysts predict that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on IAMGOLD in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.25 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IAMGOLD in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.89.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa.

