Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Price Target Lowered to $132.00 at Morgan Stanley

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $136.00 to $132.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on H. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Friday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.11.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on H

Hyatt Hotels Trading Up 2.3 %

H stock traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.54. 422,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,082. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.45. Hyatt Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $77.70 and a fifty-two week high of $127.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.37.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 12.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $684,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,927 shares in the company, valued at $3,753,678. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 10.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 80.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 4.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.