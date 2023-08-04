Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) PT Raised to $30.00

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.73% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HUN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. 58.com reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.42.
Huntsman Price Performance
Shares of Huntsman stock remained flat at $28.65 on Wednesday. 1,882,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,111,042. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Huntsman has a 52-week low of $23.52 and a 52-week high of $33.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.14.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, VP David M. Stryker acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $61,250.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 385,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,444,799. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntsman
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,626,000 after purchasing an additional 45,197 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 17,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,531,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 100,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 9,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Huntsman
Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.
