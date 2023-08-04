Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) PT Raised to $30.00

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HUN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. 58.com reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.42.

Shares of Huntsman stock remained flat at $28.65 on Wednesday. 1,882,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,111,042. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Huntsman has a 52-week low of $23.52 and a 52-week high of $33.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.08). Huntsman had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP David M. Stryker acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $61,250.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 385,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,444,799. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,626,000 after purchasing an additional 45,197 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 17,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,531,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 100,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 9,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

