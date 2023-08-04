Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) CFO Sells $1,267,428.80 in Stock

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) CFO William R. Sperry sold 4,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.72, for a total value of $1,267,428.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,555,945.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE HUBB traded down $3.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $303.25. The company had a trading volume of 329,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,672. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $204.01 and a one year high of $340.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $317.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.10. The stock has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.99.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 12.55%. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 37.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 61,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 311.2% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,297 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $770,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HUBB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hubbell from $287.00 to $318.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Hubbell from $300.00 to $370.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.17.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

