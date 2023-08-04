HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Position Boosted by Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 3.9% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 83,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on HSBC from GBX 675 ($8.67) to GBX 722 ($9.27) in a report on Tuesday. CICC Research upgraded HSBC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on HSBC from GBX 840 ($10.78) to GBX 900 ($11.55) in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on HSBC in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on HSBC from GBX 775 ($9.95) to GBX 800 ($10.27) in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $743.70.

NYSE HSBC traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.03. 924,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,008,230. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $24.77 and a 12 month high of $42.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $165.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.60.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $20.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.10 billion. HSBC had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 26.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. HSBC’s payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

