Hoylecohen LLC Sells 5,785 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Hoylecohen LLC reduced its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 18.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,741 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 5,785 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in META. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $1,796,633,000. 62.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on META. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. OTR Global raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.93.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.67, for a total value of $229,357.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,805,837.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.67, for a total value of $229,357.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,805,837.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,052 shares of company stock valued at $10,018,116. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META traded up $1.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $314.76. 9,541,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,833,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $326.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.50. The company has a market cap of $806.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.22.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.