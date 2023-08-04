Hoylecohen LLC Sells 5,528 Shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Hoylecohen LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,528 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Focus Financial Partners worth $2,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 6.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 295,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,509,000 after purchasing an additional 18,899 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 87.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 18,436 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 66.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 13,764 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 10.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 6,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,943,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,364,000 after acquiring an additional 257,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FOCS traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $52.20. 483,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 924,382. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.27 and a 52 week high of $52.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.10. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 80.31 and a beta of 1.28.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:FOCS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.06). Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $557.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.77 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

