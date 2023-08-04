Hoylecohen LLC Sells 284 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Hoylecohen LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $7,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $759,531,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,038,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,350 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 168,772.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,244,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $427,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,852 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 58.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,298,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $428,474,000 after purchasing an additional 479,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 197.1% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 473,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $162,723,000 after purchasing an additional 314,382 shares during the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GS shares. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Atlantic Securities upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $398.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $396.93.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total value of $3,457,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,590,367.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total transaction of $3,457,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,590,367.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total transaction of $1,496,376.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,457,330.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,979,159 shares of company stock valued at $660,308,838 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of GS stock traded up $4.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $358.03. 742,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,597,232. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $333.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $337.64. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $287.75 and a 12-month high of $389.58. The stock has a market cap of $119.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.92 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.66%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.