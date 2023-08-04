Hoylecohen LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 65.5% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 381.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period.

SCHG stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.23. 379,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,801. The company has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.18 and a twelve month high of $78.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.13.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

