Hoylecohen LLC Lowers Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Hoylecohen LLC lowered its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,306 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 14,706 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC's holdings in Ventas were worth $2,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 923.2% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Ventas during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Ventas during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Ventas news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,242 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total transaction of $52,871.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,528 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,156.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VTR shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Ventas from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ventas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of VTR stock traded down $2.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,748,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,192,354. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.33 and a 12 month high of $53.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of -252.65, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -999.94%.



Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns a diversified portfolio of over 1,200 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

