Hoylecohen LLC Has $9.47 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $9,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 74,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 76,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $18,331,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of VUG stock traded up $2.40 on Friday, hitting $287.10. 368,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,856. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $280.29 and a 200 day moving average of $255.48. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $295.07.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.