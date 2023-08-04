Hoylecohen LLC Has $6.92 Million Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $6,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 51.9% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Linde by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total value of $814,017.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,881,847.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total value of $814,017.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,881,847.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,855 shares of company stock worth $17,093,596. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $403.00.

Linde Stock Up 0.5 %

LIN traded up $2.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $382.75. 515,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,985,270. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $393.67. The stock has a market cap of $186.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $373.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $356.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Linde’s payout ratio is 44.50%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

