Hoylecohen LLC Has $4.30 Million Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Hoylecohen LLC lowered its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,247 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $234.12. 1,757,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,877,718. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $120.99 and a 12-month high of $243.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.88 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.89.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,779. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $248.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.64.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

