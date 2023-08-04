Hoylecohen LLC Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMB)

Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC owned about 2.20% of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF worth $4,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 13,860.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter.

JPMB traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $38.84. 630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,779. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.85 and its 200-day moving average is $38.96. JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $35.24 and a twelve month high of $41.03.

The JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (JPMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt securities from emerging markets. Securities are selected and weighted based on fundamental criteria.

