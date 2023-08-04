Hoylecohen LLC Buys 9,683 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,683 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 1.3% of Hoylecohen LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $13,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000.

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $146.19. 960,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,250,549. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.78 and a 200 day moving average of $140.26. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $147.73. The company has a market capitalization of $102.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

