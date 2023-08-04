Hoylecohen LLC Buys 182 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,059 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises approximately 1.6% of Hoylecohen LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $16,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 5.8% in the first quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 17.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,219 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter worth approximately $2,502,315,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.3% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 11.8% in the first quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 842 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $820.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $767.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Up 1.4 %

BlackRock stock traded up $9.72 on Friday, hitting $719.89. 178,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,531. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $107.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $703.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $690.48. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $503.12 and a 1 year high of $785.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.16 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 58.41%.

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.