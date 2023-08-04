Hoylecohen LLC Acquires 2,244 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $1.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $173.56. The stock had a trading volume of 170,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,666. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.48 and a 52 week high of $178.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.
About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF
- Why the Golden Cross is a Significant Trading Signal
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Starbucks Market at a Turning Point: Is a Breakout Imminent?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.