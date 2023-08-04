Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.69-1.71 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.40-6.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.37 billion. Howmet Aerospace also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.69-$1.71 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HWM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SpectralCast reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.31.

Shares of HWM traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $48.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,595,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,833,463. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.09. Howmet Aerospace has a 12-month low of $30.59 and a 12-month high of $51.34.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth $134,379,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 5,231.1% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,575,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,570 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 383.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,362,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,491 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3,224.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 925,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,630,000 after acquiring an additional 897,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 141.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,299,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,709,000 after acquiring an additional 762,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

