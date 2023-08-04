Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) PT Raised to $60.00

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.31.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

HWM stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.05. 5,030,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,848,310. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Howmet Aerospace has a 52-week low of $30.59 and a 52-week high of $51.34. The stock has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.24, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.75 and its 200 day moving average is $44.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,379,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter worth $111,102,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 7,858.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,201,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,080 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 5,231.1% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,575,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,867,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,771,000 after buying an additional 1,175,026 shares in the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.