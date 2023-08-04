Hovde Group Downgrades Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) to Market Perform

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Hovde Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock. Hovde Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.32% from the company’s current price.

OCSL has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.90.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Performance

NASDAQ OCSL traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $20.13. 171,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,639. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 1-year low of $17.59 and a 1-year high of $21.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 223.57 and a beta of 1.17.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $101.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oaktree Specialty Lending

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 12,535 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,318,456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,928,000 after buying an additional 305,640 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,756,136 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,805,000 after buying an additional 65,410 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 71,162 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

(Get Free Report)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.