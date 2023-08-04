Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $110.00

Hotel Chocolat Group plc (LON:HOTC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 110 ($1.41) and last traded at GBX 110 ($1.41), with a volume of 14787 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 111 ($1.43).

Hotel Chocolat Group Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £151.29 million, a PE ratio of -819.29 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 132.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 171.63.

About Hotel Chocolat Group

(Get Free Report)

Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures and retails chocolates and cocoa-related products under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Saint Lucia, the United States, and Japan. It offers a range of chocolates, including gifts, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as coffee drinks; wine, beer, and spirits; and beauty products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hotel Chocolat Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hotel Chocolat Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.