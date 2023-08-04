Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 17th.

Horizon Technology Finance has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Horizon Technology Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 79.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ HRZN opened at $13.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $423.40 million, a PE ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.10. Horizon Technology Finance has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $13.96.

Horizon Technology Finance ( NASDAQ:HRZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $28.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.92 million. Analysts predict that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRZN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 508.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. 5.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HRZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Thursday. Compass Point lowered Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised Horizon Technology Finance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.29.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

