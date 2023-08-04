Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) PT Lowered to $86.00 at Bank of America

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) had its target price cut by Bank of America from $94.00 to $86.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

HOLX has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Hologic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on Hologic from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hologic in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Hologic from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from $92.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $88.92.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of HOLX stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,844,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,166. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 3.69. Hologic has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $87.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.92.

Insider Transactions at Hologic

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $984.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.22 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hologic will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $797,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,149.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hologic

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hologic by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,882,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,141,919,000 after purchasing an additional 381,608 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,762,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,917,607,000 after buying an additional 282,787 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Hologic by 98,061.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,086,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,788,323,000 after buying an additional 22,063,741 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,426,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $877,794,000 after buying an additional 94,561 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Hologic by 80.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,984,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $725,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992,822 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hologic

(Get Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.