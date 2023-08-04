Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Hits New 1-Year High at $19.97

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.97 and last traded at $19.95, with a volume of 137470 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.50.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Holly Energy Partners in a research note on Friday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.90.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 39.39%. The business had revenue of $143.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 79.10%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 246.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 13.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals; and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

