HitBTC Token Price Down 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (HIT)

HitBTC Token (HIT) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. In the last seven days, HitBTC Token has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One HitBTC Token token can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000433 BTC on major exchanges. HitBTC Token has a total market cap of $206.25 million and approximately $850,823.50 worth of HitBTC Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HitBTC Token Token Profile

HitBTC Token’s genesis date was June 15th, 2021. HitBTC Token’s total supply is 1,522,149,954 tokens. HitBTC Token’s official Twitter account is @hitbtc and its Facebook page is accessible here. HitBTC Token’s official message board is blog.hitbtc.com/hitbtc-launches-its-native-utility-token-hit. The Reddit community for HitBTC Token is https://reddit.com/r/hitbtc. HitBTC Token’s official website is hitbtc.com/hit.

According to CryptoCompare, “HIT is the utility token of HitBTC. It was created HIT to provide users with a seamless HitBTC experience and exclusive benefits for its upcoming products.The official HitBTC Token ticker is “HIT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

