Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $716.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.00 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 18.78%. Hillenbrand’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Hillenbrand updated its FY23 guidance to $3.40-3.50 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $3.40-$3.50 EPS.

Hillenbrand Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HI traded down $2.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.15. The stock had a trading volume of 337,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,769. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.97. Hillenbrand has a 1-year low of $36.16 and a 1-year high of $53.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hillenbrand

In other news, Director Helen W. Cornell purchased 5,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.65 per share, for a total transaction of $252,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at $252,980. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ulrich Bartel sold 6,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total transaction of $322,801.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,672 shares of the company's stock, valued at $761,659.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,086 shares of company stock worth $3,173,709. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 5.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 94.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Further Reading

