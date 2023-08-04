HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) to Issue $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share on Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th.

HF Sinclair has a dividend payout ratio of 29.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect HF Sinclair to earn $6.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.7%.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

Shares of DINO traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,348,449. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.40. HF Sinclair has a 1-year low of $37.12 and a 1-year high of $66.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.52. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. HF Sinclair’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that HF Sinclair will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on DINO. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on HF Sinclair from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho cut their price objective on HF Sinclair from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.73.

Institutional Trading of HF Sinclair

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in HF Sinclair by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Articles

