Hess (NYSE:HES) PT Raised to $155.00 at Citigroup

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $152.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.35% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Hess from $168.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hess from $161.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hess in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hess has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Hess Stock Performance

NYSE:HES traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.94. 1,629,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,744,604. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Hess has a 12 month low of $98.27 and a 12 month high of $160.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. Hess had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hess will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total transaction of $5,056,540.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,550,099.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total transaction of $5,056,540.62. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,550,099.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $166,710,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hess

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,499 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,177,000 after buying an additional 13,641 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Hess during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Hess by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 47,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after acquiring an additional 10,615 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Hess by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Further Reading

