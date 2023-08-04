Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.53 Per Share

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Hess in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 1st. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $3.53 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.10. The consensus estimate for Hess’ current full-year earnings is $3.99 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Hess’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.88 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.60 EPS.

Get Hess alerts:

HES has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hess from $158.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Hess from $168.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hess from $161.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.00.

Hess Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of HES stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $152.68. 91,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,733,651. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 1.59. Hess has a one year low of $98.27 and a one year high of $160.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. Hess had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Hess Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total transaction of $5,056,540.62. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,550,099.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $166,710,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total transaction of $5,056,540.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,550,099.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hess

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Hess during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Hess by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 223 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Hess during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.