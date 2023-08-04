Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Short Interest Update

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 946,200 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the June 30th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 397,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have commented on HT. StockNews.com began coverage on Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Oppenheimer cut Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $6.50 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, B. Riley raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hersha Hospitality Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.80.

Hersha Hospitality Trust stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.19. 572,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,924. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.86 million, a PE ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.00. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HT. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 7.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 17,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 5.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 343,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 4.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates luxury and lifestyle hotels in coastal gateway and resort markets. The Company's 25 hotels totaling 3,811 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida, and California.

