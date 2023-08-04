Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HCCI. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial started coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $45.50 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Heritage-Crystal Clean presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $44.08.
Heritage-Crystal Clean Price Performance
Shares of HCCI stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.05. The company had a trading volume of 193,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,115. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.24. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 52 week low of $25.70 and a 52 week high of $47.98.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heritage-Crystal Clean
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 12,470 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 11,826 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 39.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 879,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,043,000 after purchasing an additional 8,481 shares during the period. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile
Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in North America. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Heritage-Crystal Clean
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Starbucks Market at a Turning Point: Is a Breakout Imminent?
Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.