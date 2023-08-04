Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HCCI. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial started coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $45.50 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Heritage-Crystal Clean presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $44.08.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Price Performance

Shares of HCCI stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.05. The company had a trading volume of 193,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,115. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.24. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 52 week low of $25.70 and a 52 week high of $47.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean ( NASDAQ:HCCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $193.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.05 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 19.88%. As a group, analysts predict that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 12,470 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 11,826 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 39.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 879,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,043,000 after purchasing an additional 8,481 shares during the period. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in North America. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

