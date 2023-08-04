Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Price Target Raised to $18.50

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $17.00 to $18.50 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.35% from the stock’s current price.

HTGC has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hercules Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.19.

Hercules Capital stock opened at $17.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. Hercules Capital has a one year low of $10.94 and a one year high of $17.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.39.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 55.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gayle A. Crowell purchased 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.66 per share, with a total value of $98,352.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,622.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Hercules Capital by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 21,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 22,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 47,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 38,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. 28.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

