Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1375 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd.

Hennessy Advisors has increased its dividend by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years.

Hennessy Advisors Price Performance

HNNA traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $7.01. 18,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,439. Hennessy Advisors has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 23.13 and a current ratio of 23.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.14 million, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.16 and its 200 day moving average is $7.85.

Insider Transactions at Hennessy Advisors

Hennessy Advisors ( NASDAQ:HNNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.92 million during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 19.81%.

In other Hennessy Advisors news, CEO Neil J. Hennessy bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.82 per share, for a total transaction of $30,690.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,046,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,955,663.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Neil J. Hennessy acquired 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.87 per share, for a total transaction of $46,716.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,038,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,006,452.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Neil J. Hennessy bought 4,500 shares of Hennessy Advisors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.82 per share, for a total transaction of $30,690.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,046,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,955,663.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 20,233 shares of company stock valued at $139,755 in the last 90 days. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hennessy Advisors

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hennessy Advisors by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 201,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Hennessy Advisors Company Profile

Hennessy Advisors, Inc investment management firm, which engages in managing, servicing and marketing open-end mutual funds branded as the Hennessy Funds. It manages domestic equity, multi-asset, or sector and specialty products. The company was founded by Neil Joseph Hennessy on February 1, 1989 and is headquartered in Novato, CA.

