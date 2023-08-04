Hemington Wealth Management Sells 199 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Hemington Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 0.4% of Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.16. The stock had a trading volume of 13,561,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,649,047. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.79. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $74.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

