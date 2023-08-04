Hemington Wealth Management Has $5.53 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Hemington Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,197 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 2.2% of Hemington Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Hemington Wealth Management owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $5,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $252,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,932,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 423.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 286,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,528,000 after acquiring an additional 231,982 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,462,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 29.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191 shares during the period.

Shares of VSS traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.80. 103,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,226. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $89.03 and a 1-year high of $116.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.26.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

