Hemington Wealth Management Has $246,000 Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Hemington Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,507 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Comcast from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research raised Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

Comcast Trading Down 0.7 %

Comcast stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.84. The stock had a trading volume of 12,703,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,975,781. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $186.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $46.44.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.42%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

