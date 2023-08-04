Heidelberg Materials (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Hits New 1-Year High at $16.63

Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.63 and last traded at $16.58, with a volume of 29851 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.29.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Heidelberg Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. HSBC lowered Heidelberg Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Heidelberg Materials from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Heidelberg Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.38.
Heidelberg Materials Price Performance
Heidelberg Materials Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Heidelberg Materials’s previous dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%.
Heidelberg Materials Company Profile
Heidelberg Materials AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products; natural stone aggregates, including sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.
