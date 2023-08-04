Hedera Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.73 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0531 or 0.00000182 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $1.73 billion and $63.16 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hedera has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00042720 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00029545 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00013863 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004656 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000783 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,519,286,395 coins. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 32,519,286,394.777744 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05373898 USD and is up 5.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 161 active market(s) with $69,330,895.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.