Head-To-Head Review: Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) & Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST)

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) and Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Sweetgreen has a beta of 1.99, indicating that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carrols Restaurant Group has a beta of 2.32, indicating that its stock price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sweetgreen and Carrols Restaurant Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sweetgreen -30.29% -25.84% -17.00% Carrols Restaurant Group -3.01% -11.56% -1.16%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

72.5% of Sweetgreen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.1% of Carrols Restaurant Group shares are held by institutional investors. 22.0% of Sweetgreen shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.1% of Carrols Restaurant Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Sweetgreen and Carrols Restaurant Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sweetgreen 0 5 3 0 2.38 Carrols Restaurant Group 0 0 4 0 3.00

Sweetgreen currently has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential downside of 6.96%. Carrols Restaurant Group has a consensus target price of $6.13, indicating a potential upside of 10.16%. Given Carrols Restaurant Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Carrols Restaurant Group is more favorable than Sweetgreen.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sweetgreen and Carrols Restaurant Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sweetgreen $470.11 million 3.44 -$190.44 million ($1.41) -10.29 Carrols Restaurant Group $1.73 billion 0.18 -$75.57 million ($1.06) -5.25

Carrols Restaurant Group has higher revenue and earnings than Sweetgreen. Sweetgreen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Carrols Restaurant Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Carrols Restaurant Group beats Sweetgreen on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

