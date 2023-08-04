Head-To-Head Analysis: Terna (OTCMKTS:TERRF) vs. Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC)

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Get Free Report) and Terna (OTCMKTS:TERRF – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.2% of Enel Chile shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.2% of Terna shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Enel Chile and Terna’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enel Chile $4,657.14 billion 0.00 $1.38 billion $1.05 3.14 Terna N/A N/A N/A $0.26 31.99

Profitability

Enel Chile has higher revenue and earnings than Terna. Enel Chile is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Terna, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Enel Chile and Terna’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enel Chile 24.59% 90.28% 33.39% Terna N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Enel Chile and Terna, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enel Chile 0 1 0 0 2.00 Terna 1 2 1 0 2.00

Dividends

Enel Chile pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.5%. Terna pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Enel Chile pays out 26.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Terna pays out 61.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Enel Chile has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Enel Chile is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Enel Chile beats Terna on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enel Chile

Enel Chile S.A., an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants. It distributes electricity in various municipalities of the Santiago metropolitan region. The company also engages in the sale and transportation of natural gas, and provision of engineering consulting services. It serves residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers. The company was formerly known as Enersis Chile S.A. and changed its name to Enel Chile S.A. in October 2016. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile. Enel Chile S.A. (SNSE:ENELCHILE) operates as a subsidiary of Enel SpA (BIT:ENEL).

About Terna

Terna S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. The company operates through Regulated, Non-Regulated, and International segments. It is involved in the planning, development, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid; dispatching and metering; and construction of storage systems. The company also offers connectivity services, energy solutions, telecommunications systems and equipment, and operation and maintenance services. In addition, it designs, produces, commercializes, and repairs power transformers for electricity transmission and distribution grids, industrial transformers for the steel and metals industries, and special transformers for convertors used in electrochemical production; designs, produces, and supplies marine and terrestrial cables; implements and develops renewable energy projects; and undertakes private interconnector projects. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

