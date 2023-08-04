HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $300.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 61.26% from the stock’s previous close.

KRTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $274.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Karuna Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.76.

Karuna Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ KRTX traded down $0.75 on Friday, reaching $186.04. The stock had a trading volume of 62,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,027. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.52 and a beta of 1.03. Karuna Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $131.64 and a 12-month high of $278.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $218.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.88.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.76) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.42 million. Karuna Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,795.96% and a negative return on equity of 30.04%. Karuna Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 98.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.17) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics will post -11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 9,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.41, for a total transaction of $2,010,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,811,100.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.65, for a total transaction of $215,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,493.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.41, for a total transaction of $2,010,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,811,100.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,810 shares of company stock worth $4,930,476. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 132.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,839,000 after acquiring an additional 120,709 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 4,297 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.

