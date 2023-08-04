HC Wainwright Comments on Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CORT)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Corcept Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.15. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Corcept Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 22.02%. The company had revenue of $117.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. SVB Securities initiated coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $44.00 to $47.50 in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.44.

Corcept Therapeutics stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.13. 245,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,006. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.34 and its 200-day moving average is $22.80. Corcept Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.86 and a 12 month high of $31.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.64 and a beta of 0.51.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 392.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 1,247.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 30,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total value of $716,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $811,508.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total value of $716,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,997 shares in the company, valued at $811,508.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

