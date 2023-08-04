Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $283.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.69 million. Hayward had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Hayward updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Hayward Stock Up 5.7 %

NYSE:HAYW traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,688,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,918. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.06. Hayward has a one year low of $7.97 and a one year high of $14.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.21 and its 200-day moving average is $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hayward news, Director Arthur L. Soucy sold 15,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $167,332.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,891 shares in the company, valued at $94,689.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hayward news, Director Arthur L. Soucy sold 15,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $167,332.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,891 shares in the company, valued at $94,689.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eifion Jones sold 34,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total transaction of $470,485.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,204.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,749,429 shares of company stock worth $185,202,241. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MSD Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Hayward in the fourth quarter worth about $672,458,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Hayward by 26.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,899,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,306,000 after buying an additional 1,867,996 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hayward by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,573,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,046,000 after buying an additional 254,829 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hayward by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,833,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,928,000 after buying an additional 171,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Hayward by 13,096.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,344,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,442,000 after buying an additional 3,319,596 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on HAYW. Stifel Nicolaus raised Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.50 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hayward from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Hayward from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.19.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems.

