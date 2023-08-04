Hawaiian Electric Industries (HE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $928.24 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 10.35%. On average, analysts expect Hawaiian Electric Industries to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HE traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.01. 8,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,952. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.70. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a one year low of $33.18 and a one year high of $44.01.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HE. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HE. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 61,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 185,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,132,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. 53.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and non-regulated renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

