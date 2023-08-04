Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Short Interest Update

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the June 30th total of 6,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

HALO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.45.

NASDAQ:HALO traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.10. 961,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362,476. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.24. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $29.85 and a 1-year high of $59.46. The company has a current ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $162.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.20 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 184.32% and a net margin of 25.76%. Research analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total value of $404,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 141,911 shares in the company, valued at $5,737,461.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,191,200. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,170,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,140,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $406,320,000 after buying an additional 1,013,061 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,957,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,200,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,226,000 after purchasing an additional 595,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,594,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

